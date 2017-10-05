Impact News: Knockouts Title Match Set For Bound For Glory, Match Set For Next Week, Top 5 Videos of the Week

– The Knockouts Title match for Bound For Glory has been set. Karen Jarrett announced on Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling that Sienna will defend the championship against Gail Kim, Taryn Terrell, and Allie at the November 5th PPV. Video from the segment is below:

– Jim Cornette booked a #1 contender’s match for the GFW Championship for next week. As you can see in the below post, Johnny Impact will face Garza Jr, with the winner going on to face Eli Drake at Bound For Glory:

– Impact has revealed the five most viewed YouTube videos of last week from the company in their latest By the Numbers article. They are as follows:

#5) EC3 & James Storm Confront Jim Cornette (24,000 views)

#4) After The main Event Everything Breaks Down on IMPACT (29,000 views)

#3) EC3 Comes to the Aid of Cowboy James Storm (35,000 views)

#2) oVe Wins The Tag Team Championships (37,000 views)

#1) Knockouts 6 Women Tag Comes To A Conclusion (55,000 views)