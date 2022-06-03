Impact News: Last Chance To Donate To Don West’s Go Fund Me, Jack Evans Returning, Sacrifice Date On AXS TV

– Today is the last day to donate to Don West’s Go Fund Me Campaign to support Don’s battle with brain cancer. Scott D’Amore has said he will match the donations. The campaign is approaching $50,000, so D’Amore will be matching at least in the are of $13,000 in donations. Click here to donate.

– Jack Evans will be returning to Impact at Slammiversary as announced by the company on social media:

– AXS TV will debut the Sacrifice 2022 PPV on June 16, 2022. It took place on March 5, 2022, at Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.