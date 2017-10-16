Impact News: Laurel Van Ness Halloween Photo Shoot, Johnny Impact Responds to Eli Drake, Colby Covington on BFG

– Impact Wrestling has released videos following last week’s Impact with Johnny Impact and Colby Covington, plus a Laurel Van Ness photo shoot video. You can see the videos below. Van Ness dresses up as Wonder Woman in the behind-the-scenes video for the Halloween photo shoot:

Meanwhile, Covington talks about the Moose and Stephan Bonnar vs. Lashley and King Mo Six Sides of Steel match at Bound For Glory. Covington, who trains with American Top Team, says that he wants to make sure that Moose and Stephan Bonnar understand what they are getting into with this battle:

And finally, Johnny Impact discusses his match with Eli Drake for the Impact Global Championship, which will be the main event of the November 5th PPV: