wrestling / News
IMPACT News: LAX Final Match, Dr. Wagner Jr, AAA Photos
– Scheduled for this Friday’s Impact Wrestling:
* LAX’s farewell vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack.
* Mahabali Shera vs. Cody Deaner.
* Su Yung vs. Havok – No DQ/
* The Rascalz vs. Australian Suicide & Toxin & Arez.
– Dr. Wagner Jr. will be coming in to work Bound for Glory next month according to PWInsider.
– IMPACT stars were at Hulu Theater last night, taking part in AAA’s Invading NY event.
More 2019 things! @luchalibreaaa @IMPACTWRESTLING #MSG pic.twitter.com/038ytfrPqB
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) September 15, 2019
What a night! Thank you @luchalibreaaa @IMPACTWRESTLING @HuluTheaterMSG ! Best job in the world, working for the best company in the world! Impact pic.twitter.com/r0CqxAU3k2
— BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) September 16, 2019
The draw @TheSamiCallihan is in NY!
🇲🇽🗽🇺🇲#InvadingNY pic.twitter.com/PAYRIzsECL
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Luke Harper’s Return: When He Was Called Back, How WWE Kept Him Hidden
- Bruce Prichard on His Reaction to Eric Bischoff Giving Away Raw Results on WCW Nitro in 1995
- Jim Ross on How Owen Hart Nearly Signed With WCW in 1990 and Why They Let Him Get Away
- nZo on How Vince McMahon Created a Monopoly With WWE, How Vince Calls WWE ‘Our Company’