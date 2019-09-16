IMPACT News: LAX Final Match, Dr. Wagner Jr, AAA Photos

– Scheduled for this Friday’s Impact Wrestling:

* LAX’s farewell vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack.

* Mahabali Shera vs. Cody Deaner.

* Su Yung vs. Havok – No DQ/

* The Rascalz vs. Australian Suicide & Toxin & Arez.

– Dr. Wagner Jr. will be coming in to work Bound for Glory next month according to PWInsider.

– IMPACT stars were at Hulu Theater last night, taking part in AAA’s Invading NY event.