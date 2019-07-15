wrestling / News

Impact News: Live Twitch Special & TV Taping Set Alongside Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, Update on Jarrett Lawsuit

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling is set to team with Championship Wrestling From Hollywood for a live Twitch special and TV taping next month. The two companies will present “Starstruck” on August 3rd in Los Angeles at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, as well as a TV taping at CWFH’s usual location in Port Hueneme, California. You can get tickets for Starstruck here, and tickets for the TV taping here.

PWInsider reports that Anthem Media is set to respond to what’s left of the lawsuit filed by Jeff Jarrett and Global Wrestling Entertainment over their trademarks by Wednesday.

