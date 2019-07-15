Impact News: Live Twitch Special & TV Taping Set Alongside Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, Update on Jarrett Lawsuit

– Impact Wrestling is set to team with Championship Wrestling From Hollywood for a live Twitch special and TV taping next month. The two companies will present “Starstruck” on August 3rd in Los Angeles at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, as well as a TV taping at CWFH’s usual location in Port Hueneme, California. You can get tickets for Starstruck here, and tickets for the TV taping here.

– PWInsider reports that Anthem Media is set to respond to what’s left of the lawsuit filed by Jeff Jarrett and Global Wrestling Entertainment over their trademarks by Wednesday.