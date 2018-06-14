Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Impact News: Main Event Set For Slammiversary, Matches For Next Week’s Impact

June 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Austin Aries Moose Slammiversary

The main event for Impact Slammiversary is official. Moose will face Austin Aries for the Impact World Championship at the PPV, which takes place on July 22nd in Toronto. The match was set during this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

– Two matches are set for next week’s Impact as Santana and Ortiz face Z&E for the Impact World Tag Team Championships and Taya Valkyrie faces Madison Rayne. You can see video of King revealing that Santana and Ortiz will get their shot below:

article topics :

Impact Slammiversary, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

