Impact News: Main Event Set For Slammiversary, Matches For Next Week’s Impact

The main event for Impact Slammiversary is official. Moose will face Austin Aries for the Impact World Championship at the PPV, which takes place on July 22nd in Toronto. The match was set during this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

BREAKING: The main event of Slammiversary is official. "Mr. IMPACT Wrestling" @TheMooseNation will challenge "The Greatest Man That Ever Lived" @AustinAries for the IMPACT World Championship on July 22nd in Toronto. TICKETS: https://t.co/Nmyym63B4d pic.twitter.com/nyAZLxeVJF — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 15, 2018

– Two matches are set for next week’s Impact as Santana and Ortiz face Z&E for the Impact World Tag Team Championships and Taya Valkyrie faces Madison Rayne. You can see video of King revealing that Santana and Ortiz will get their shot below: