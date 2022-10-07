wrestling / News

Highlights From This Week’s Impact: Masha Slamovich, Alex Shelley vs. Matt Taven, & More

October 7, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Impact Wrestling BFG Contract Signing Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– IMPACT Wrestling featured a number of videos from Thursday’s show on their YouTube channel. You can see the first clip below, showing Mia Yim going up against Gisele Shaw, described as:

Mickie James joins commentary as Mia Yim looks to prevent Gisele Shaw from stealing her spotlight ahead of Bound For Glory.

– IMPACT also posted a video of Moose vs. Steve Maclin with the following description:

Would Sami Callihan call it down the middle as he served as special referee for Moose and Steve Maclin’s long-awaited grudge match?

– The match-up between Frankie Kazarian and Kenny King was also featured, described as:

X-Division legend Frankie Kazarian looks to head into Bound For Glory on top form as he takes on Honor No More’s Kenny King.

– IMPACT additionally posted a segment with Alex Shelley competing against Matt Taven, described as:

With their World Tag Team Title match at Bound For Glory on the horizon, The Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley faces The Kingdom’s Matt Taven.

– Finally, you can also see Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace’s contract signing sequence, detailed as:

Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace sit down for their tense contract signing ahead of their Streak vs. Title Knockouts World Championship match at Bound For Glory.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading