Highlights From This Week’s Impact: Masha Slamovich, Alex Shelley vs. Matt Taven, & More
– IMPACT Wrestling featured a number of videos from Thursday’s show on their YouTube channel. You can see the first clip below, showing Mia Yim going up against Gisele Shaw, described as:
Mickie James joins commentary as Mia Yim looks to prevent Gisele Shaw from stealing her spotlight ahead of Bound For Glory.
– IMPACT also posted a video of Moose vs. Steve Maclin with the following description:
Would Sami Callihan call it down the middle as he served as special referee for Moose and Steve Maclin’s long-awaited grudge match?
– The match-up between Frankie Kazarian and Kenny King was also featured, described as:
X-Division legend Frankie Kazarian looks to head into Bound For Glory on top form as he takes on Honor No More’s Kenny King.
– IMPACT additionally posted a segment with Alex Shelley competing against Matt Taven, described as:
With their World Tag Team Title match at Bound For Glory on the horizon, The Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley faces The Kingdom’s Matt Taven.
– Finally, you can also see Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace’s contract signing sequence, detailed as:
Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace sit down for their tense contract signing ahead of their Streak vs. Title Knockouts World Championship match at Bound For Glory.
