Impact News: Match Set For This Week’s Impact, New Logo in the Works, Latest Ethan Page Vlog
– Impact will air the match taped before Slammiversary on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced that Madison Rayne vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan will take place on Firday’s episode:
THIS FRIDAY at 10p.m. ET on @PursuitChannel & @Twitch:
It's @HoganKnowsBest3 vs @JordynneGrace vs @MadisonRayne in 3-way Knockouts action!
MORE: https://t.co/pGDIGEZA5m#IMPACT pic.twitter.com/8PrQgAV06O
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 10, 2019
– PWInsider reports that Impact is working on possible new logos for their eventual new TV deal, assuming it comes through.
– Ethan Page’s new vlog is online, as you can see below:
NEW V-LOG OUT NOW!
Watch: https://t.co/TyUytoB5tN
Father’s Day Weekend!
2 Days in Chicago for @FreelanceWres & @FreelanceUndrgd then back to my hometown for a Father’s Day show!
Hit the subscribe button & turn on alerts!
WEEKLY VLOGS!
Edited w/ a cinematic feel! Try it! pic.twitter.com/E38RW3E8us
— All Ego Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 10, 2019
