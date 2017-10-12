 

wrestling / News

Impact News: Match Set For Next Week’s Impact, Top 5 Videos Of The Week

October 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA GFW Impact Wrestling

– A match between Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary is set for next week’s Impact. Jim Cornette announced the news, as you can see below:

– Here is the top five YouTube videos from last week, per Impact’s latest By The Numbers article:

#5 – Jim Cornette Cannot Separate Johnny IMPACT & Garza Jr. (18k views)

#4 – Taya Valkyrie Behind The Scenes Football Photo Shoot (20k views)

#3 – A Knockouts History Lesson With Taryn Terrell (20k views)

#2 – Laurel Van Ness Is Back And Crazier Than Ever (31k views)

#1 – Allie Also Wants To Be Knockouts Champion (40k views)

Impact Wrestling, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Jeremy Thomas

