wrestling / News
Impact News: Match Set For Next Week’s Impact, Top 5 Videos Of The Week
October 12, 2017 | Posted by
– A match between Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary is set for next week’s Impact. Jim Cornette announced the news, as you can see below:
By order of @TheJimCornette next week @TheTayaValkyrie will face @WeAreRosemary #LastWord pic.twitter.com/28N194ziSf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 13, 2017
– Here is the top five YouTube videos from last week, per Impact’s latest By The Numbers article:
#5 – Jim Cornette Cannot Separate Johnny IMPACT & Garza Jr. (18k views)
#4 – Taya Valkyrie Behind The Scenes Football Photo Shoot (20k views)
#3 – A Knockouts History Lesson With Taryn Terrell (20k views)
#2 – Laurel Van Ness Is Back And Crazier Than Ever (31k views)
#1 – Allie Also Wants To Be Knockouts Champion (40k views)