Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Impact News: Match Set For This Week’s Impact, New Twitch Shows, Latest Total Nonstop Recall

July 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rich Swann Impact

– Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Rich Swann will team with Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix against oVe on the show, which airs Thursday on POP TV.

– Impact is launching two new shows on their Twitch channel. The first is called Analyze This and features Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt; it had its debut today and can be seen below. The second features Joe Hendry and will air Tuesdays as you can see in the below Tweet:

Watch IMPACT Wrestling on Twitch! Classic Wrestling Events and Original Live Shows 24/7/365 from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv

– The latest episode of Total Nonstop Recall is up, with special guest “Wildcat” Chris Harris:

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Twitch, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading