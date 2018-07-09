Impact News: Match Set For This Week’s Impact, New Twitch Shows, Latest Total Nonstop Recall

– Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Rich Swann will team with Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix against oVe on the show, which airs Thursday on POP TV.

– Impact is launching two new shows on their Twitch channel. The first is called Analyze This and features Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt; it had its debut today and can be seen below. The second features Joe Hendry and will air Tuesdays as you can see in the below Tweet:

Our Twitch channel is about to become a little more prestigious! @joeshendry debuted on IMPACT on Thursday and you can catch him every Tuesday LIVE on Twitch as he'll play a variety of different games plus an exclusive Q&A's and more! HERE: https://t.co/nFjjBnGAfb pic.twitter.com/ojZpM5Cm2U — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 7, 2018

– The latest episode of Total Nonstop Recall is up, with special guest “Wildcat” Chris Harris: