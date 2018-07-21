wrestling / News
Impact News: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Tapings, Slammiversary Marathon on Twitch
– Impact Wrestling has announced matches for the post-Slammiversary TV tapings taking place next week in Toronto. Announced thus far are:
* Petey Williams vs. Tyson Dux
* Kongo Kong vs. Stone Rockwell
* The Cult of Lee vs. The Deaners
– The company also announced that they are running a Slammiversary marathon on their Twitch channel:
TOMORROW!!! 🎉
To celebrate #Slammiversary, from 12pm -12am I'm going to be hosting a streaming party, watching classic Slammiversary events on @IMPACTWRESTLING's @Twitch with IMPACT talent and special guests!
Join us HERE: https://t.co/5NfIaF4bOL pic.twitter.com/dJgGLS9FaT
— Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) July 20, 2018