wrestling / News

Impact News: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Tapings, Slammiversary Marathon on Twitch

July 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Impact Wrestling has announced matches for the post-Slammiversary TV tapings taking place next week in Toronto. Announced thus far are:

* Petey Williams vs. Tyson Dux
* Kongo Kong vs. Stone Rockwell
* The Cult of Lee vs. The Deaners

– The company also announced that they are running a Slammiversary marathon on their Twitch channel:

