Impact News: Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode, New X-Division #1 Contender
– An elimination match and more have been announced for next week’s Impact Wrestling, with a shot at the World Title on the line. Impact announced the following matches following this week’s episode:
* Elimination #1 Contenders Match: Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga
* Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyrie & John E. Bravo
* Rascalz vs. Deaners vs. Reno Scum vs. Desi Hit Squad
NEXT TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!@MichaelElgin25 vs. @GottaGetSwann vs. @TheMooseNation vs. @MrGMSI_BCage vs. @Tess_Blanchard vs. @Daga_wrestler – Elimination Challenge@JordynneGrace vs. @TheTayaValkyrie and @JohnEBravo1st
Rascals vs. Deaners vs. Reno Scum vs. Desi Hit Squad pic.twitter.com/uMzmOmCuDz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 13, 2019
– Speaking of #1 contender’s six-person elimination matches, Trey won one on this week’s episode to earn a shot at Ace Austin’s X-Division Championship. Treey defeated Petey Williams, Aiden Prince, Rohit Raju, Willie Mack, and Brent Banks to earn the title shot.
