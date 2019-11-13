wrestling / News

Impact News: Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode, New X-Division #1 Contender

November 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 11-19-19

– An elimination match and more have been announced for next week’s Impact Wrestling, with a shot at the World Title on the line. Impact announced the following matches following this week’s episode:

* Elimination #1 Contenders Match: Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga
* Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyrie & John E. Bravo
* Rascalz vs. Deaners vs. Reno Scum vs. Desi Hit Squad

– Speaking of #1 contender’s six-person elimination matches, Trey won one on this week’s episode to earn a shot at Ace Austin’s X-Division Championship. Treey defeated Petey Williams, Aiden Prince, Rohit Raju, Willie Mack, and Brent Banks to earn the title shot.

