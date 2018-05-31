Impact News: Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact, New X-Division #1 Contender

– Two matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan will face off in a no ropes, no referee, no rules match that takes place in the woods, while LAX will get another shot at Caleb Konley and Trevor Lee. You can see video below of Edwards saying he’s going to “murder” Callihan:

.@TheEddieEdwards doesn't want a wrestling ring. He doesn't want a match. He just wants to fight @TheSamiCallihan. And they will do it next week. #UnderPressure pic.twitter.com/kEGbqZ4HUH — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 1, 2018

– Brian Cage became the #1 contender to the Impact X-Division Championship by beating Dezmond Xavier. Highlights from the match are below: