Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Impact News: Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling, Killer Kross Says He’s Impact’s New Beginning

June 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA GFW Impact Wrestling - Impact Pizza John Gaburick

– Impact has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. As you can see below, Matt Sydal will face Dezmond Xavier in a non-title match while WWE alum Rich Swann and the Desi Hit Squad will make their debuts on the show:

– Here is Killer Kross’ promo from this week’s Impact. Kross reveals himself as the masked attacker from last week and says he is the ‘new beginning’ of Impact Wrestling:

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading