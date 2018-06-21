Impact News: Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling, Killer Kross Says He’s Impact’s New Beginning

– Impact has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. As you can see below, Matt Sydal will face Dezmond Xavier in a non-title match while WWE alum Rich Swann and the Desi Hit Squad will make their debuts on the show:

NEXT WEEK – @findevan will face @DezmondXavier in what is sure to be hard hitting, high flying X-Division action! Can Xavier force himself into X-Division title contention? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/zmPQ5r0Mpl — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

BREAKING: NEXT WEEK @GottaGetSwann makes his IMPACT debut as we emanate from @StClairCollege in Windsor! Join us as we kick things up a notch with Slammiversary on the horizon! pic.twitter.com/UqZmljTooG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

NEXT WEEK – The Desi Hit Squad make their much anticipated IMPACT debut! Gama Singh will lead his Indian protege's into action. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/IucKxEpnkH — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

– Here is Killer Kross’ promo from this week’s Impact. Kross reveals himself as the masked attacker from last week and says he is the ‘new beginning’ of Impact Wrestling: