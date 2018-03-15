 

Impact News: Monster’s Ball Match Set For Next Week, Video of Alberto El Patron/Austin Aries Segment

March 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Abyss Kong Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced a Monster’s Ball match for next week’s episode. It was announced tonight on Impact that Kongo Kong will battle Abyss in the match, playing off Jacobs demanding Abyss’ return over the past several weeks:

– Here is video of tonight’s segment between Alberto El Patron and Austin Aries from this week’s Impact:

