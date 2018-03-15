Impact News: Monster’s Ball Match Set For Next Week, Video of Alberto El Patron/Austin Aries Segment

– Impact Wrestling has announced a Monster’s Ball match for next week’s episode. It was announced tonight on Impact that Kongo Kong will battle Abyss in the match, playing off Jacobs demanding Abyss’ return over the past several weeks:

You are cordially invited to the ball…THE MONSTER'S BALL. NEXT WEEK @JimmyJacobsX finally gets his wish. His monster faces The Monster. Who is the real Monster of IMPACT Wrestling? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/6GAhg1tsW3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 16, 2018

