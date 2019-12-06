Impact News: Moose Injured, Lineups For Hard To Kill And Motown Showdown

– PWInsider reports Moose will miss this weekend’s events due to an injury.

– Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s Motown Showdown. The event will stream live on Twitch.

*Impact Champion Sami Callihan vs. Rhino.

*Knockouts Champion Taya & Rosemary vs. Jessicka Havok & Madison Rayne.

*Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin.

*Willie Mack & Rich Swann vs. OVE.

*Madman Fulton vs. Eddie Edwards.

*X-Division Champ Ace Austin vs. Dez of the Rascalz

– Here’s the lineup for Hard To Kill on Jan. 12

*Impact Champion Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard

*Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB.

*Impact X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel.