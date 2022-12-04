wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Highlights: Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar, Mickie James Challenges Deonna Purrazzo
December 3, 2022 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling featured a video on their official YouTube channel of the Moose vs Gujjar match on December 1, described as:
IMPACT Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry pays Moose a visit after Moose’s match against Bhupinder Gujjar.
– Impact Wrestling posted a video of the December 1 bout between Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo, detailed as:
Mickie James’ career is on the line as Deonna Purrazzo looks to end her rival’s Last Rodeo.
