wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Highlights: Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar, Mickie James Challenges Deonna Purrazzo

December 3, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Impact Wrestling Moose Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling featured a video on their official YouTube channel of the Moose vs Gujjar match on December 1, described as:

IMPACT Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry pays Moose a visit after Moose’s match against Bhupinder Gujjar.

– Impact Wrestling posted a video of the December 1 bout between Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo, detailed as:

Mickie James’ career is on the line as Deonna Purrazzo looks to end her rival’s Last Rodeo.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading