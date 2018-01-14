Impact News: Names Backstage at Impact Taping, Redemption PPV Logo Revealed

– Some names are backstage at tonight’s taping of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that EC3, who was granted an early release following yesterday’s taping, is backstage. Nick Aldis, Tim Storm, and Dave Lagana are also at the taping filming footage fort use in NWA material, though not for Impact.

– At the taping, the logo for the upcoming Redemption PPV was shown on the Tron. The PPV takes place on April 22nd; you can see the logo below: