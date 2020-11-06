Impact News: New Match Set For Next Week, This Week’s Top 5 Moments

– A new match is official for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact has announced that Karl Anderson will face Josh Alexander on next week’s show, which is the final show before Impact Turning Point.

The updated lineup for Tuesday’s episode is:

* Last Chance X-Division Championship Match: Rohit Raju vs. TJP

* Chris Sabin vs. Acey Romero

* Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok & Nevaeh

* Josh Alexander vs. Karl Anderson

– Impact has released the latest top 5 video looking at the best moments from this week’s episode: