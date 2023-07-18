Impact News: Nick Aldis Praised For Recent Run, Update on Steve Maclin

– Nick Aldis has reportedly been praised in Impact Wrestling for his work during his just-concluded run. As reported, Aldis finished out his latest Impact run at Slammiversary and is now a free agent. PWInsider reports that sources in the company gave Aldis high marks on Monday for his work during his run.

The sources said that the run was specifically designed to have a beginning, a middle and an end, and said that Aldis “nailed” all the things that were asked of him.

– The site also reports that Steve Maclin, who was forced to pull out of his Slammiversary match due to injury, is having his status monitored by the company. The hope within Impact is that he will be cleared to return sooner than initially thought.