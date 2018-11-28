Quantcast

 

Impact News: Note on LAX Being Pulled From EVOLVE Events, Impact vs. WrestlePro Set For January, Visitors at last TV Tapings

November 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The decision to pull LAX from their EVOLVE dates was specifically based on Impact talent being in the ring with contracted WWE talent.

– On January 25th, Impact Wrestling will be running a live event in Brooklyn, NY in conjunction with WrestlePro. The theme of the show will be Impact vs. WrestlePro.

– D’Lo Brown and Shawn Daivari were visiting at the recent Las Vegas TV tapings

