Impact News: Note on LAX Being Pulled From EVOLVE Events, Impact vs. WrestlePro Set For January, Visitors at last TV Tapings
– The decision to pull LAX from their EVOLVE dates was specifically based on Impact talent being in the ring with contracted WWE talent.
– On January 25th, Impact Wrestling will be running a live event in Brooklyn, NY in conjunction with WrestlePro. The theme of the show will be Impact vs. WrestlePro.
– D’Lo Brown and Shawn Daivari were visiting at the recent Las Vegas TV tapings
