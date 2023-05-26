IMPACT News: PCO’s Return, Full Sabin vs. Bailey Match, More

– IMPACT Wrestling featured a series of highlight videos from last night’s show that you can find below, including PCO’s return to challenge Steve Maclin, described as:

Steve Maclin thinks he’s put PCO down for good but the “French Canadian Frankenstein” can’t be stopped that easily

– IMPACT also posted a video of the match between Chris Sabin and Mike Bailey, detailed as:

With big matches coming up for both men, number one contender for the X-Division Title Chris Sabin battles Best of the Super Jr. semi-finalist Mike Bailey.

– IMPACT Wrestling also provided a pre-show analysis video of the upcoming Under Siege event, described as:

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt break down all the action from IMPACT and look ahead to tomorrow’s Under Siege.

– IMPACT’s Outside The Ropes posted an interview with Deonna Purrazzo that you can see below, detailed as:

Tom Hannifan sits down with the Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo to discuss her match with Jordynne Grace at Under Siege and their rivalry, Trinity’s recent arrival to IMPACT, her personal pursuit of education and more.

– Last night’s IMPACT Wrestling featured a segment with Courtney Rush and Jessicka, described as:

After Rosemary spent two weeks in the Undead Realm, Courtney Rush emerged to save Jessicka from the attack of The Coven.

– IMPACT also hosted a video featuring Angels & The Design against Sami CAllihan & Rich Swann, detailed as:

The Design’s Angels faces Rich Swann ahead of their six man tag team match at Under Siege.

– IMPACT featured a clip with Nick Aldis on their official YouTUbe channel, described as: