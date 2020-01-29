Impact News: Planned Main Event For Sacrifice, Ethan Page Releases New Vlog

– Impact Wrestling has set the main event for its Sacrifice, according to a new report. As seen on last night’s Impact, Ace Austin challenged Tessa Blanchard to an Impact World Title match. While Impact has not yet officially announced the match, PWInsider reports that the match will headline the PPV.

Sacrifice takes place on February 22nd in Louisville, Kentucky and will air on Impact Plus. You can get tickets here.

– Ethan Page has released his latest vlog, documenting how he was sick with food poisoning during Impact Hard to Kill weekend and worked through it: