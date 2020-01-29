wrestling / News
Impact News: Planned Main Event For Sacrifice, Ethan Page Releases New Vlog
January 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has set the main event for its Sacrifice, according to a new report. As seen on last night’s Impact, Ace Austin challenged Tessa Blanchard to an Impact World Title match. While Impact has not yet officially announced the match, PWInsider reports that the match will headline the PPV.
Sacrifice takes place on February 22nd in Louisville, Kentucky and will air on Impact Plus. You can get tickets here.
– Ethan Page has released his latest vlog, documenting how he was sick with food poisoning during Impact Hard to Kill weekend and worked through it:
More Trending Stories
- Sammy Guevara On Turning Down an EVOLVE Contract, Nearly Signing With Lucha Underground, Reaction To His ‘Spanish God’ Nickname
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Tried to Avoid Working With Vader, Hogan Not Believing Vader’s Style Would Fit His
- WWE Reportedly References Matt Riddle/Brock Lesnar Confrontation During PC Class
- Backstage News on Creative Changes With ROH and Marty Scurll, Booking Offers Allegedly Made to AEW’s Cody Rhodes