Impact News: Preview For Next Week’s Episode, Ultimate X Match Set For Homecoming, Madison Rayne’s Best Moments
– Impact has released promo images announcing matches for next week’s Impact Wrestling. Next week will preview the Brian Cage vs. Johnny Impact match set for Impact: Homecoming and feature Lucha Bros vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann, Jordynne Grace vs. Katarina Waters, and Eli Drake vs. Tommy Dreamer:
NEXT WEEK – We're well on the way to Homecoming with a loaded episode of IMPACT!
A special look at @MrGMSI_BCage vs. @TheRealMorrison
Lucha Bros vs. @Willie_Mack and @GottaGetSwann @JordynneGrace vs. @katarinasinfamy @TheEliDrake vs. @THETOMMYDREAMER #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/ILlwIEP2l5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 23, 2018
– Impact released the following video looking at Madison Rayne’s top five moments in Impact:
– The company announced that Impact: Homecoming will feature the company’s first Ultimate X match since May of 2017. A new X-Division champion will be crowned in the match, as announced below:
Ultimate X is back!
The death-defying high wire spectacle known as Ultimate X will return for the first time in over a year and a half to crown a new X-Division Champion on January 6th at Homecoming! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/T0zAzQ9yzo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 23, 2018