Impact News: Preview For Next Week’s Episode, Ultimate X Match Set For Homecoming, Madison Rayne’s Best Moments

– Impact has released promo images announcing matches for next week’s Impact Wrestling. Next week will preview the Brian Cage vs. Johnny Impact match set for Impact: Homecoming and feature Lucha Bros vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann, Jordynne Grace vs. Katarina Waters, and Eli Drake vs. Tommy Dreamer:

– Impact released the following video looking at Madison Rayne’s top five moments in Impact:

– The company announced that Impact: Homecoming will feature the company’s first Ultimate X match since May of 2017. A new X-Division champion will be crowned in the match, as announced below: