Impact News: Preview For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Eddie Edwards Seeking Revenge Against Sami Callihan

February 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Impact Wrestling has released a preview for tonight’s episode, which you can check out below. The episode airs tonight on Pop TV:

– Rockstar Pro Wrestling announced that Eddie Edwards is bringing cameras from Impact to their show in Dayton, Ohio on Friday. Edwards is seeking revenge on Sami Callihan and oVe at the event:

Eddie Edwards, Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan

