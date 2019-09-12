Impact News: Price For Bound For Glory PPV, Opening Video For This Week’s Episode, Signing Event Next Month

– The price for next month’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the PPV will be priced at $39.99. It takes place on October 20th in Chicago, Illinois.

– Impact Wrestling released the opening video for this week’s episode, which airs Friday on Twitch and Pursuit Channel:

– Pro Wrestling Tees is hosting a signing event the Saturday before Bound For Glory in Chicago at 11 AM featuring The North, Brian Cage, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace, Rhyno and Melissa Callihan. You can find out more here.