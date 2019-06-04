wrestling / News
Impact News: Promo For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan Teases Tag Match
June 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact has released a new promo for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the promo below for the show, which takes place on Friday and will stream on Twitch as well as airing on Pursuit:
What will happen next on this Friday's brand new episode of #IMPACT? pic.twitter.com/vpssOtckU4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 3, 2019
– Sami Callihan also took to Twitter to hype the show, as you can see below. Callihan said that he and Madman Fulton are looking for “two victims”:
This Friday on @IMPACTWRESTLING.
Tell management my monster @FultonWorld wants two victims.
He’s hungry. pic.twitter.com/JktIDgDYWg
— The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 4, 2019
