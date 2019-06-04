wrestling / News

Impact News: Promo For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan Teases Tag Match

June 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Impact has released a new promo for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the promo below for the show, which takes place on Friday and will stream on Twitch as well as airing on Pursuit:

– Sami Callihan also took to Twitter to hype the show, as you can see below. Callihan said that he and Madman Fulton are looking for “two victims”:

