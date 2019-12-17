– Impact Wrestling announced they will return to Mexico on January 17 and 18. The shows will be held in conjunction with AAA.

– Josh Matthews has signed a new deal with the company according to PWInsider.

– The 12/24 and 12/31 edition of Impact will be a recap of the year and Impact Year-End Awards.

– Here’s what’s on tap for the January 7 Impact.

*Moose & Rob Van Dam (with Katie Forbes) vs. Brian Cage & Rhino.

*Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards.

*OVE vs. The Rascalz vs. Reno Scum vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann

*Daga & TJP & Fallah Bah vs. Desi Hit Squad & Mahabali Shera

*Rosemary vs. Jessicka Havoc (with Jim Mitchell)