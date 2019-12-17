wrestling / News
Impact News: Promotion Returning To Mexico, No Holiday Shows, Josh Matthews New Deal
December 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling announced they will return to Mexico on January 17 and 18. The shows will be held in conjunction with AAA.
– Josh Matthews has signed a new deal with the company according to PWInsider.
– The 12/24 and 12/31 edition of Impact will be a recap of the year and Impact Year-End Awards.
– Here’s what’s on tap for the January 7 Impact.
*Moose & Rob Van Dam (with Katie Forbes) vs. Brian Cage & Rhino.
*Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards.
*OVE vs. The Rascalz vs. Reno Scum vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann
*Daga & TJP & Fallah Bah vs. Desi Hit Squad & Mahabali Shera
*Rosemary vs. Jessicka Havoc (with Jim Mitchell)
More Trending Stories
- Saudi Arabian Journalist On Country’s Reaction To WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Match
- Eric Bischoff On Rumor That He Wasn’t Included In nWo Hall of Fame Induction Because He Left WWE On Bad Terms, Why He Thinks WWE Didn’t Include Him
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana On Their TNA Departures, Seeing That Fans Wanted Something Different and Buying the NWA
- Jim Ross on Paul Heyman’s 2003 Removal From Smackdown Creative, If Stephanie McMahon Was Involved