Impact News: Sami Callihan Stalks Eddie Edwards’ Wife, Company Hypes Positive Growth
March 22, 2018 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling posted a video of Sami Callihan stalking Eddie Edwards’ wife Alisha before tonight’s Impact. You can see it below:
– The Impact Wrestling Twitter account posted a message talking about the company’s ratings growth over the past few weeks:
The last three IMPACT’s have been the most watched since July, @GWNapp has had some of its best weeks ever, we’re breaking our all time YouTube records every week, selling out shows in Canada, there’s huge hype around IMPACT vs. Lucha Underground.
Momentum.
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 22, 2018