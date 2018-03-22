 

wrestling / News

Impact News: Sami Callihan Stalks Eddie Edwards’ Wife, Company Hypes Positive Growth

March 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Callihan

– Impact Wrestling posted a video of Sami Callihan stalking Eddie Edwards’ wife Alisha before tonight’s Impact. You can see it below:

– The Impact Wrestling Twitter account posted a message talking about the company’s ratings growth over the past few weeks:

article topics :

Eddie Edwards, Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan, Jeremy Thomas

