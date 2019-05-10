wrestling / News
Impact News: Sanatana’s Potential Return, Next Impact Plus Event More
May 10, 2019
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling is hoping to have Santana back for 6/6 and 6/7 TV tapings at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. As previously reported, Sanatana suffered a MCL tear at Impact Code Red over the weekend.
– Tommy Dreamer, Billy Gunn, Willie Mack, John Morrison, Joey Ryan, Teddy Hart, Sami Callihan, Moose, Brian Cage, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Taya Valkyrie, The Luchasaurus, Little Guido Maritato and The Double Duprees are being advertised for the June 8 Impact Plus special “Digital Destruction”
– Michael Elgin was the guest on this week’s Press Pass.
– Cold open for tonight’s Impact.
