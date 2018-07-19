Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Impact News: Scarlett Bordeaux’s Debut Set, Opening Video For Slammiversary

July 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Scarlett Bordeaux

– Scarlett Bordeaux’s Impact Wrestling debut is officially set. The new Knockout will debut on next week’s post-Slammiversary show, as seen below:

– Impact posted the following video to Twitter of the Slammiversary opening video:

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Scarlett Bordeaux, Slammiversary, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading