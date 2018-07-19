Impact News: Scarlett Bordeaux’s Debut Set, Opening Video For Slammiversary

– Scarlett Bordeaux’s Impact Wrestling debut is officially set. The new Knockout will debut on next week’s post-Slammiversary show, as seen below:

All the #ComingSoon teases in recent week's have been for @Lady_Scarlett13! And she debuts NEXT WEEK on IMPACT! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/XLvBDxqb2c — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 20, 2018

See you all soon.. xo 😘 https://t.co/KolFhccihN — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) July 20, 2018

– Impact posted the following video to Twitter of the Slammiversary opening video: