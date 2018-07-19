wrestling / News
Impact News: Scarlett Bordeaux’s Debut Set, Opening Video For Slammiversary
– Scarlett Bordeaux’s Impact Wrestling debut is officially set. The new Knockout will debut on next week’s post-Slammiversary show, as seen below:
All the #ComingSoon teases in recent week's have been for @Lady_Scarlett13!
And she debuts NEXT WEEK on IMPACT! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/XLvBDxqb2c
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 20, 2018
Somebody needs to check on @CyrusOverHuge after that @Lady_Scarlett13 reveal.
It's safe to say @CyrusOverHuge is already a huge fan of @Lady_Scarlett13. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/8M8rhyhMod
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 20, 2018
See you all soon.. xo 😘 https://t.co/KolFhccihN
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) July 20, 2018
– Impact posted the following video to Twitter of the Slammiversary opening video:
Slammiversary is the night where passionate fans from around the world come together.
To believe.
To celebrate.
And to dream.
Here's a #FirstLook at the Cold Open from this Sunday's Slammiversary LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV. This one is going to be for you. #SlamXVI pic.twitter.com/csxaZ38Tze
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 20, 2018