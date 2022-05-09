Impact News: Schedule For This Week’s AXS TV Episode, Kissimmee TV Tapings, Meet Deonna Purrazo and Moose

– This Thursday’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV on May 12 will feature the following:

* The Fallout of Under Siege 2022.

* Gauntlet for the Gold.

* Bullet Club’s Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii.

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Influence vs. Alisha Edwards & Gisele Shaw.

* Also appearing are Honor No More, Chris Bey and more.

– Impact Wrestling is set to tape television this weekend at the Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee on May 13 & 14, 2022. Deonna Purrazo and Moose will be in Orlando this week doing promotion for the upcoming tapings (per PWInsider).

– Talking of Purrazo and Moose, you can mee them both a the Roper YMCA of Central Florida’s “Day of Giving.” Their appearance is set for 5-7 PM this Wednesday May 11t on 100 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, Florida 34787. A donation of $10 per item or photo or you can roll the dice to participate in a fitness challenge against one of the stars.