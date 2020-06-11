wrestling / News

Impact News: Slammiversary Available for Pre-Order, Lashley vs. Drew Galloway 2016 Match Online

June 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Slammiversary 2020

– Impact Wrestling has made Slammiversary available for pre-order via the FITE app. You can pre-order it here. The show takes place on July 18th.

– The company also released the full Bobby Lashley vs. Drew Galloway match from Impact: Gold Rush in June of 2016 ahead of their match for WWE at Backlash on Sunday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Drew Galloway, Impact Slammiversary, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading