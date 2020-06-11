wrestling / News
Impact News: Slammiversary Available for Pre-Order, Lashley vs. Drew Galloway 2016 Match Online
June 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has made Slammiversary available for pre-order via the FITE app. You can pre-order it here. The show takes place on July 18th.
– The company also released the full Bobby Lashley vs. Drew Galloway match from Impact: Gold Rush in June of 2016 ahead of their match for WWE at Backlash on Sunday:
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reveals His Reaction Vince McMahon’s Emotional Moment on The Last Ride, Who Might Induct Him for the Hall of Fame
- Randy Orton Discusses What He Considers To be The Greatest Wrestling Matches Ever, What Caused His Attitude Issues During His Mid-20s
- Erick Rowan Says People In WWE Were Surprised When He Was Able to Cut Promos on Smackdown, Why It Was Cut Short
- Jim Cornette on Why Steve Austin Refused to Work With Jeff Jarrett, What Jarrett Demanded To Lose to Chyna On PPV