Impact News: Sonjay Dutt Comments on Joining Commentary Booth, Johnny Impact Earns World Title Shot

– Sonjay Dutt and Josh Mathews took to Twitter to comment on Dutt’s commentary debut on this week’s Impact. Dutt was revealed to be joining the announce team at the beginning to the episode. The two posted:

My first day on the job as color commentator on @IMPACTWRESTLING and I gotta say, that @realjoshmathews ain’t all that bad! Impact v Moose v EC3 v Patron main event still to come! — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) February 9, 2018

– Johnny Impact became the new #1 contender to the Impact World Championship on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact defeated Alberto El Patron, EC3, and Moose to earn the title shot. No word on when his match will take place. A picture of Impact after the match is below: