Impact News: Storyline Plans For Rob Van Dam and Joey Ryan, Ken Shamrock on Ethan Page’s Latest Vlog
February 26, 2020
– Impact Wrestling is moving ahead with their plans for Rob Van Dam and Joey Ryan, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Van Dam, Ryan and Katie Forbes will be a group going forward in the company’s storylines.
Ryan appeared on last night’s Impact in a backstage segment featuring RVD and Forbes after they walked away midway through RVD’s match with Daga, agreeing with Forbes about the fans not deserving to see RVD after trashing them variously on social media.
– Ken Shamrock appeared on Ethan Page’s latest vlog, as you can see below:
