Impact News: Talents Get Bonuses For Heavy Pre-Tape Day, Ron Van Dam Getting Stem Cell Therapy, Lineup For October Show

– Impact Wrestling shelled out some extra compensation to their roster that worked an extra long day in Las Vegas doing pre-tapes. PWInsider reports that the talents who did the pre-tapes for the Brian Cage/Melissa Santos wedding that airs this week were not particularly pleased about the lengthy day of shooting, and Impatc management issued the bonuses both to thank talent and as a “make-good.”

– The site also reports that Rob Van Dam is currently undergoing stem cell replacement therapy in Columbia to help with some lingering injury issues.

– The updated lineup for Impact’s October 18th show in South Bend, Indiana is:

* Michael Elgin & The North vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Rhino & Rob Van Dam

* OVE vs. Brian Cage & Tessa Blanchard

* Jordynne Grace, Tenille Dashwood & Rosemary vs. Kiera Hogan, Madison Rayne, and Taya Valkyrie