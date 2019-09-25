wrestling / News
Impact News: Talents Get Bonuses For Heavy Pre-Tape Day, Ron Van Dam Getting Stem Cell Therapy, Lineup For October Show
– Impact Wrestling shelled out some extra compensation to their roster that worked an extra long day in Las Vegas doing pre-tapes. PWInsider reports that the talents who did the pre-tapes for the Brian Cage/Melissa Santos wedding that airs this week were not particularly pleased about the lengthy day of shooting, and Impatc management issued the bonuses both to thank talent and as a “make-good.”
– The site also reports that Rob Van Dam is currently undergoing stem cell replacement therapy in Columbia to help with some lingering injury issues.
– The updated lineup for Impact’s October 18th show in South Bend, Indiana is:
* Michael Elgin & The North vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Rhino & Rob Van Dam
* OVE vs. Brian Cage & Tessa Blanchard
* Jordynne Grace, Tenille Dashwood & Rosemary vs. Kiera Hogan, Madison Rayne, and Taya Valkyrie
