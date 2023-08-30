wrestling / News

Impact News: This Week’s Impact in 60, Team 3D’s Most Legendary Tag Matches

August 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling updated logo 2023 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– The theme has been revealed for this week’s Impact in 60 episode. PWInsider reports that this week’s episode will look at some of the best matches from Impact’s 1000 episode lifespan.

– Impact released the following video of “Team 3D’s Most Legendary Tag Matches”:

Impact Wrestling, Team 3D

