Impact News: This Week’s Impact in 60, Team 3D’s Most Legendary Tag Matches
August 30, 2023
– The theme has been revealed for this week’s Impact in 60 episode. PWInsider reports that this week’s episode will look at some of the best matches from Impact’s 1000 episode lifespan.
– Impact released the following video of “Team 3D’s Most Legendary Tag Matches”:
