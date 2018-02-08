 

wrestling / News

Impact News: Title Match Set For Next Week, Video From Austin Aries’ Press Scrum

February 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 2.15.18

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Austin Aries will defend the Impact World Championship on next week’s episode against Eli Drake. The match was announced on Thursday’s episode. You can see a post on Twitter announcing the news:

– Here is video from Austin Aries’ press scrum on Impact. Aries answered questions about his return and championship win. He said that he didn’t know he would win the title, but is back and will go around the world collecting titles. Eli Drake then comes in and gets in Austin’s face:

