Impact News: Tonight’s Impact is a Best of 2017 Show, Video of Jeff Jarrett’s Return to Wrestling

– Set for tonight’s Impact is the second part of their best of 2017 show, featuring the 2017 Bound for Glory main event between Impact Wrestling champion Eli Drake and Johnny Impact

– Jeff Jarrett made his first wrestling-related appearance since completing a WWE-sponsored rehab program, appearing last night at a private event in Nashville, TN at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center by Tried and True Wrestling. Here is video from his appearance…