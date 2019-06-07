Impact News: TV Taping Tonight, Killer Kross Segment, Attendance, Sabu, More

– PWInsider has the following notes regarding Impact Wrestling.

* Impact will hold another set of television tapings tonight at the Melrose Ballroom in NYC tonight starting at 7 PM Eastern. Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts title has been announced.

* Last night’s taping had less than 400 people in the building. Impact is hoping for more tonight as it’s a Friday.

* Sabu was a last minute addition to last night’s taping. He and Rob Van Dam are scheduled to be at tonight’s taping.

* A vignette with Killer Kross torturing Sandman was taped, though they used a stand-in for Sandman.

*LAX’s Ortiz and Alisha Edwards were backstage last night but not used.