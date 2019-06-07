wrestling / News
Impact News: TV Taping Tonight, Killer Kross Segment, Attendance, Sabu, More
June 7, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider has the following notes regarding Impact Wrestling.
* Impact will hold another set of television tapings tonight at the Melrose Ballroom in NYC tonight starting at 7 PM Eastern. Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts title has been announced.
* Last night’s taping had less than 400 people in the building. Impact is hoping for more tonight as it’s a Friday.
* Sabu was a last minute addition to last night’s taping. He and Rob Van Dam are scheduled to be at tonight’s taping.
* A vignette with Killer Kross torturing Sandman was taped, though they used a stand-in for Sandman.
*LAX’s Ortiz and Alisha Edwards were backstage last night but not used.
