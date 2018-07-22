wrestling / News
Impact News: Update On Scarlett Bordeaux’s Debut, Eddie Edwards’ Wife Hints At Slammiversary Appearance, Preview For X-Division Title Match
July 22, 2018 | Posted by
– Scarlett Bordeaux’s Impact Wrestling debut will be a live appearance, as her official TV debut is expected to be at the TV tapings tomorrow night.
Want to see the debut of @Lady_Scarlett13 before the rest of the world? Come on down to our IMPACT taping on Monday and you will!
TICKETS: https://t.co/a2hujHrAcq pic.twitter.com/Ml2W9Z2coN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 21, 2018
– Impact Wrestling has released a preview video of tonight’s X-Division title match between Matt Sydal and Brian Cage.
– Eddie Edwards’ wife Alisha hinted that she could appear at Slammiversary tonight, as she woke up early for a flight to Canada (Slammiversary is in Toronto).