Impact News: Update On Scarlett Bordeaux’s Debut, Eddie Edwards’ Wife Hints At Slammiversary Appearance, Preview For X-Division Title Match

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Scarlett Bordeaux

– Scarlett Bordeaux’s Impact Wrestling debut will be a live appearance, as her official TV debut is expected to be at the TV tapings tomorrow night.

– Impact Wrestling has released a preview video of tonight’s X-Division title match between Matt Sydal and Brian Cage.

– Eddie Edwards’ wife Alisha hinted that she could appear at Slammiversary tonight, as she woke up early for a flight to Canada (Slammiversary is in Toronto).

