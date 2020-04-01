wrestling / News
Impact News: Video Recaps Kylie Rae’s Signing, Highlights of Tessa Blanchard vs. Ethan Page
March 31, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video recapping Kylie Rae’s signing a long-term deal with the company. Rae was announced as signing with Impact following her win on tonight’s show. You can see the video below:
– Impact also shared highlights of Tessa Blanchard vs. Ethan Page as you can see below:
