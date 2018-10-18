Impact News: World Title Match Set For Next Week, New Timeslot Announced

– Impact Wrestling has set an Impact World Championship match for next week. The following matches and segments are set for the episode, which will air on Pop TV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Johnny Impact vs. Fenix

* Killer Kross & Moose vs. Fallah Ballah and KM

* Tessa Blanchard confronts Taya Valkyrie

– The company also announced the news that Impact will air at 10 PM ET starting next week on Pop TV: