 

wrestling / News

Impact News: X-Division Title Match Set For Redemption, Two Matches Set For Next Week

March 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Sydal Petey Williams Impact: Redemption

– An X-Division Championship match is on tap for Impact: Redemption. Impact has announced that Matt Sydal will defend the championship against Petey Williams after Williams said he will cash in with his Feast Or Fired title shot briefcase for the match:

– Also announced were two matches for next week’s Impact. Eli Drake will face Moose in a Briefcase vs. Briefcase match for the remaining Feast or Fired cases, while Johnny Impact will face Taiji Ishimori:

article topics :

Impact Redemption, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading