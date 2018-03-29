Impact News: X-Division Title Match Set For Redemption, Two Matches Set For Next Week

– An X-Division Championship match is on tap for Impact: Redemption. Impact has announced that Matt Sydal will defend the championship against Petey Williams after Williams said he will cash in with his Feast Or Fired title shot briefcase for the match:

IT'S OFFICIAL: Ten years after successfully cashing in a Feast or Fired case to win X-Division gold – @iPeteyWilliams looks to do it again as he'll challenge @findevan for the X-Division Championship LIVE on April 22nd at Redemption. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/v0a123MLqH — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2018

– Also announced were two matches for next week’s Impact. Eli Drake will face Moose in a Briefcase vs. Briefcase match for the remaining Feast or Fired cases, while Johnny Impact will face Taiji Ishimori:

NEXT WEEK on IMPACT – @TheEliDrake faces @TheMooseNation with both the IMPACT World and World Tag Team Title shot Cases up for grabs. Who will walk away with both cases? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/Bl0onjnfeB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2018