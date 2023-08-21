wrestling / News

Impact News: No Plans For 2300 Arena Return, Highlights From Last Week, Chris Bey Releases Music Video

August 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling updated logo 2023 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact x NJPW: Multiverse United 2 was Impact’s last show in the 2300 Arena for now. PWInsider reports that as of now, there are no plans to return to the Philadelphia venue currently on the docket for the company.

– Impact has released a video with highlights from last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling that you can see below:

– Chris Bey has released a new music video for his track “Don’t Blink,” which you can check out below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Bey, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading