Impact News: No Plans For 2300 Arena Return, Highlights From Last Week, Chris Bey Releases Music Video
August 21, 2023
– Impact x NJPW: Multiverse United 2 was Impact’s last show in the 2300 Arena for now. PWInsider reports that as of now, there are no plans to return to the Philadelphia venue currently on the docket for the company.
– Impact has released a video with highlights from last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling that you can see below:
– Chris Bey has released a new music video for his track “Don’t Blink,” which you can check out below.
