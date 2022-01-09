Impact News: Note on ROH Invaders’ Contract Statuses, Reaction to Mickie James’ Royal Rumble Announcement

– A new report has some details on the contract statuses of the former ROH stars that invaded Impact at Hard to Kill. As reported last night, the group of Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, PCO, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis invaded the show last night after the Hardcore War match with the guys attacking the winning team.

According to PWInsider, none of the four men are under ROH contract. As you may recall, some ROH stars whose contracts lasted past 2021 are still under contract until the end of March. That is not the case for the four as PCO’s contract expired in November while Bennett, Taven, and Vincent’s deals expired at the end of the year.

Kanellis’ contract status is not yet confirmed. She had been working with ROH as an executive producer. The current plan is to have the invasion group at today’s taping in Dallas, Texas and Kanellis will continue being involved.

– The site notes that the company was excited about the amount of buzz online that Mickie James’ announcement for the Royal Rumble brought. James defeated Deonna Purrazzo at Hard to Kill to retain her Knockouts Championship and is expected to be the champion heading into the WWE PPV.