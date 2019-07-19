wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Impact Offering Special Deal For Slammiversary DVD, Ethan Page On Rough Travel As A Wrestler, New Documentary On A1
July 19, 2019
– Impact Wrestling is offering a special deal for Slammiversary, with a DVD and an event t-shirt for $40. You can find it here.
– Ethan Page has posted a new vlog in which he talks about the rough traveling life of a pro wrestler.
– Impact Wrestling has released a new documentary on former Team Canada member A1.
