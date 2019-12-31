Impact Official Investigated Over Sexual Harassment Allegation

– A member of Impact Wrestling’s management was investigated over an allegation of sexual harassment. Wrestling News World and Fightful have both reported that the official, who WNW identifies as a “top management official” was under internal investigation over allegations.

According to WNW, the official, whose name is being kept anonymous, was accused of sexual harassing a former talent in the company and using contract extension clauses to make sure that the accusers would sign non-disclosure agreements in order to keep everything quiet. One of the accusers was reportedly granted their release by the company and did not have their contract extended. Fightful notes that the investigation was conducted over the past few weeks.

Anthem has denied the contract claims and issued the following statement to WNW: