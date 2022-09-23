wrestling / News
Impact News: What Will Open & Close Victory Road, Possible Debut Tonight
September 23, 2022 | Posted by
– A new report has revealed what will open and close tonight’s Impact Victory Road. PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship match between Mike Bailey and Delirious will open the PPV, with Barbed Wire Massacre main eventing the show.
– The site also notes that there will be “at least” one surprise debut on tonight’s show.
