Impact News: What Will Open & Close Victory Road, Possible Debut Tonight

September 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Victory Road Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– A new report has revealed what will open and close tonight’s Impact Victory Road. PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship match between Mike Bailey and Delirious will open the PPV, with Barbed Wire Massacre main eventing the show.

– The site also notes that there will be “at least” one surprise debut on tonight’s show.

