IMPACT News: Ospreay vs. Bailey, Shelley vs. Alexander

October 28, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Bound for Glory Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– IMPACT Wrestling featured a pair of highlight videos from Bound For Glory that you can see below, described as:

In highlights from Bound For Glory, Will Ospreay battles Mike Bailey in an instant classic.

In highlights from Bound For Glory, Alex Shelley defended the IMPACT World Championship against Josh Alexander.

