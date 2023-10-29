wrestling / News
IMPACT News: Ospreay vs. Bailey, Shelley vs. Alexander
October 28, 2023 | Posted by
– IMPACT Wrestling featured a pair of highlight videos from Bound For Glory that you can see below, described as:
In highlights from Bound For Glory, Will Ospreay battles Mike Bailey in an instant classic.
In highlights from Bound For Glory, Alex Shelley defended the IMPACT World Championship against Josh Alexander.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega On What Another AEW World Title Reign Would Mean For His Legacy
- Vince McMahon and the Undertaker Attend Tyson Fury Fight in Saudi Arabia, McMahon Comments On Recent Dana White Interview
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Eric Bischoff’s Meetings In WCW About Taking Down WWE
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Dusty Rhodes’ Time In TNA, Being Replaced As A Booker